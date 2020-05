Yubin will be coming back at the end of the month.

Her label rrr Entertainment confirmed, "Yubin will be releasing her single at 6PM KST on the 21st." It's been 7 months since her last release 'Start of the End', and this will be her first comeback since moving labels from JYP Entertainment to rrr Entertainment. The song will be one that fits Yubin the best, with her own color and character poured into it.

Stay tuned for more on Yubin's comeback!