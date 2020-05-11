Sandeul to step down as 'Starry Night' DJ after almost 2 years on the program

Sandeul will be stepping down as the 'Starry Night' DJ.

He was the 26th DJ for the MBC FM show starting from July 9th, 2018. He has been the DJ for a year and 9 months until May 10th, and he will be stepping down as his last show was May 10th.

He said, "If there is a start, there is always an end. But we will meet again, and I want to say a farewell by putting aside the disappointment of parting by looking forward to meeting again. I've learned a lot from our 'Starry Night' famiy that I saw every day. I was happy that we could be happiness to one another. I also want to thank all the permanent segment guests. I will be with you until the end by continuing to listen to 'Starry Night'."





Lyricist Kim Yi Na will be the new DJ for the show starting on May 11th.