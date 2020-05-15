Minzy reveals flowery teaser image for 'Lovely' comeback

23

Minzy has revealed a flowery teaser image for her 'Lovely' comeback.

After teasers in a ballgown and wearing a crown, the former 2NE1 member wears a sheer dress as she's surrounded by flowers. Her second solo single 'Lovely' is set to drop on May 24 KST, and it marks her first comeback after leaving the label Music Works last month.

What do you think of Minzy's latest concept image?

  1. 2NE1
  2. Minzy
2

2ne1dara4773 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Queen MINZY is back!

she looks nice!

-1

sherl0ckgomes2 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Queeeeen, suck my **** yg!!

