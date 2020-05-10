Minzy transforms into a storybook princess in first concept photo for 'Lovely' comeback

Minzy has revealed the concept for her comeback!

On May 10 KST, the former 2NE1 maknae unveiled the first concept photo for her upcoming single "Lovely." In the image, she is dressed in a billowing ballgown complete with delicately embroidered white flowers and leaves. She stands outside a doorway with her eyes closed, an expression deep in thought across her face.

Meanwhile, "Lovely" is set for release on May 24. It will be her second solo single and first since announcing her departure from Music Works last month.

Check out her concept image below!