Cha Seung Won calls out Gong Hyo Jin for fighting with strangers?

Cha Seung Won called out Gong Hyo Jin for fighting with strangers.



On the May 15th episode of tvN's 'Three Meals a Day', Gong Hyo Jin made her entrance on the show, and she greeted former 'The Greatest Love' co-star Cha Seung Won and Yoo Hae Jin, who she also knew before the show. However, actor Son Ho Joon felt obviously awkward around the new guest and said, "I want to get closer to Gong Hyo Jin sunbaenim." Cha Seung Won then added, "Son Ho Joon is a very shy person."



It seems Gong Hyo Jin startled Son Ho Joon more than she thought as he began hiccuping around her. Yoo Hae Jin explained, "Son Ho Joon needs time to warm up to someone." Cha Seung Won then poked fun at Gong Hyo Jin, saying, "Gong Hyo Jin also takes time to warm up to someone. She fights a lot with people she's not close to."





Have you been watching 'Three Meals a Day'?

