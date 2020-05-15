UP10TION's Kim Woo Seok to feature as guest on 'Dogs are Incredible'

UP10TION's Kim Woo Seok is set to feature as a guest on 'Dogs are Incredible'.



On May 15, reports revealed Kim Woo Seok recently filmed for the KBS variety series, but the broadcast date has yet to be confirmed. The former X1 member is pet owner himself and has been sharing photos of his adorable pet dog on social media. On the show, he'll be receiving realistic advice from a professional dog trainer.



'Dogs are Incredible' is a program that aims to create a mature pet-owning culture by revealing how dogs and people live happily together. It's hosted by Lee Kyung Kyu and Lee Yoo Bi as well as animal trainer Kang Hyung Wook, and it airs every Monday at 11:10 PM KST.



In other news, Kim Woo Seok is dropping his solo album '1st Desire - Greed' on May 25.

