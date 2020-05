2NE1 member/solo artist Minzy has revealed another "Lovely" concept poster for her solo comeback single!

Minzy's upcoming 2nd single "Lovely" is a warm, comforting pop ballad genre. In conjunction with the single release, Minzy is currently carrying out a #Lovelychallenge via SNS!

Stay tuned for the full single release, this May 24 at 6 PM KST!