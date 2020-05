All the Woollim Entertainment artists got together for "Relay".





INFINITE's Sunggyu, Lovelyz, Golden Child, Rocket Punch, and Woollim Rookies will be getting together to release their first 'With Woollim' project. The song is titled "Relay", and is a chain pop genre composed by TENTEN. Lovelyz's Baby Soul, Golden Child's Jangjun, and Golden Child's Tag also participated in the rap making.

"Relay" will be released at 6PM KST on the 31st!