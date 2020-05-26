20

Kim Woo Seok names BTS' V as the best-looking idol

Kim Woo Seok named BTS' V as the best-looking idol.

On the May 26th episode of 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope', Kim Woo Seok introduced his solo debut album '1st Desire - Greed', saying, "It's about me being eaten away by greed. I was so thankful I could participate in a lot of songs in the album. The company also suggested I participate in making the title song. It's a song that has a sexy feeling."

DJ Kim Shin Young then said about the former X1 member's looks, "There's pureness, luxury, and sophistication in your face," and Kim Woo Seok laughed, "I like pureness the best."

When asked what he likes the most about his own face, he said, "A lot of fans say that my eyes are the best part of my face. When it comes to idols, I think V of BTS is really handsome."

Have you watched Kim Woo Seok's "Red Moon" MV?

Kirsty_Louise13,438 pts 14 minutes ago 0
14 minutes ago

Taehyung really is the idol of idols! He is right though, Tae is so damn handsome!

kxk4,213 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

HE AINT LYING THO

