'Laws of the Jungle' will be coming to an end after 9 years

'Laws of the Jungle' will be coming to an end.



The program started back in October 2011 and has been well-loved for almost 9 years. However, with COVID19, there is no telling when the series can pick up filming again. After long talks, the staff decided that it was time to end the series for good. The staff will take a break and come back with a new program when it is safe to do so.

For now, 'PJ Date Consulting', with Park Na Rae and Jang Do Yeon, will be taking its place starting on June 13th.

Are you sad to see the program go?