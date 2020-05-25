Kim Woo Seok puts on captivating performance in solo debut MV 'Red Moon'

Kim Woo Seok has officially made his solo debut!

On May 25 KST, the TOP Media idol released his first solo album '1st Desire - Greed,' featuring title track "Red Moon." In the music video for the track, Kim Woo Seok captivates the eye with his charisma as he puts on a sexy dance performance.



Kim Woo Seok first became known as a member of UP10TION, where he was active under the stage named Wooshin. After his appearance as a winning contestant on 2019's 'Produce X 101,' he re-debuted through project group X1. His solo debut was particularly anticipated by fans as it is his first activity since X1's disbandment.

Check out the music video for "Red Moon" above!

