Yoo Yun Suk to star in upcoming movie 'Puppy' alongside Cha Tae Hyun

Yoo Yun Suk is set to star in the upcoming movie 'Puppy' alongside Cha Tae Hyun.



On May 26, Yoo Yun Suk's label King Kong by Starship stated, "Yoo Yun Suk is starring in the movie 'Puppy' in the role of Min Soo. Please give him a lot of love and attention." 'Puppy' revolves around the story of two men who have to separate from their dogs to find a new owner.



The character of Min Soo has no choice but to say goodbye to his only family member and beloved dog Loony as he goes on a journey to find a new owner. The film will be directed by Kim Joo Hwan of 'Midnight Runners' and 'The Divine Fury', and it's scheduled to start filming in June.



Yoo Yun Suk is currently starring in tvN's 'Hospital Playlist'.

