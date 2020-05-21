iKON's Song Yunhyeong confesses he wants to be known individually + Shin Hyun Joon praises his good manners

On May 20, iKON's Song Yun Hyeong made his first ever guest appearance on MBC's 'Radio Star'!

On this day, Song Yun Hyeong tentatively confessed his biggest reason for appearing on the program. He began, "iKON is now entering our 6th year as artists, and we got a hit out of 'Love Scenario'. But while many people know the song 'Love Scenario', people do not know who is in iKON exactly."

He continued, "After the success of 'Love Scenario', I went out in public more often. But even though people were listening to the song, they couldn't recognize me when I was right in front of them." MC Kim Gook Jin also noted, "When Yunhyeong came to greet me in my waiting room, there were like 5 staff members there and none of them recognized who he was," causing laughter.

Here, veteran actor Shin Hyun Joon spoke, up, as Shin Hyun Joon and Song Yun Hyeong previously worked together as cast members of a variety program. Shin Hyun Joon praised Song Yun Hyeong with, "While working with him on the variety show, I noticed just how well-mannered and great this person's personality was. It even made me think that if idols have such good manners and great character, then maybe it wouldn't be so bad if my son became an idol like Yunhyeong. He's really, honestly, such a good young man."

You can also check out more clips of Song Yun Hyeong on this week's 'Radio Star' below, including some of his eccentric impersonations, his emotional acting, plus more!

