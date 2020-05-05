Jo Seung Youn announces his official fanclub name

Idol-turned-solo artist Jo Seung Youn, well-known by fans as a former X1 member as well as a member of UNIQ, has confirmed his official fanclub name for his solo promotions!

Back on May 5, Jo Seung Youn spent time with his fans in light of Children's day in Korea with a 'V Live' broadcast. The first agenda of the broadcast was to announce which fan-submitted name was selected as the winner of the fanclub-naming contest!

From now on, Jo Seung Youn's official fanclub members be known as MOODZ! The name is a mirrored-version of Jo Seung Youn's own solo artist name, WOODZ.

Meanwhile, Jo Seung Youn is gearing up to return with a new solo album some time this summer, in June. Congratulations to the fanclub on deciding on an official name!