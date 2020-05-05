Oh My Girl claim their first #1 trophy with 'Nonstop' on this week's 'The Show'

Oh My Girl have claimed their first #1 trophy since their latest comeback on the May 5 broadcast of SBS MTV's 'The Show'!

On this day, the 1st place nominees included Oh My Girl with "Nonstop", GWSN with "Bazooka!", and April with "LALALILALA". In the end, Oh My Girl's "Nonstop" took the win and the trophy!

Meanwhile, Oh My Girl made a comeback back on April 27 with the release of their 7th mini album, 'Nonstop'. The girls' comeback title track swept various domestic music charts shortly after release, to the delight of the members and their fans.

Congratulations, Oh My Girl!