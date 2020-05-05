11

4

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Netizens amused by Ten's hilarious childhood photos

AKP STAFF

NCT Ten's hilarious childhood photos are amusing netizens. 

A popular online community post uncovered a number of hilarious pictures of the idol as a child in a variety of humorous situations. Whether he's posing in a wig, hanging from a monkey bar, or taking a selfie while his sister is getting scolded, Ten's personality definitely shines through his childhood photos. 

Netizens are commenting on the pictures, stating: 

"LOL how did he live his life before?"

"The one where he's taking a selfie while his sister is getting scolded is so funny."

"I feel like he's lived a life filled with variety and enjoyment."

"It's good that he became an idol. He probably would have been unable to show that personality if he wasn't one." 

What do you think of Ten's amusing pictures? 

  1. TEN
2 2,834 Share 73% Upvoted

3

thayss200 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago
that's funny and cute at the same time. The one with his sister getting scolded though... what a savage HAHAHAHAHAHA xD

Share

0

popularit2,885 pts 27 minutes ago 0
27 minutes ago

this be nothing new to nctzens lmao this is going to our meme collection

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND