Netizens amused by Ten's hilarious childhood photos

NCT Ten's hilarious childhood photos are amusing netizens.

A popular online community post uncovered a number of hilarious pictures of the idol as a child in a variety of humorous situations. Whether he's posing in a wig, hanging from a monkey bar, or taking a selfie while his sister is getting scolded, Ten's personality definitely shines through his childhood photos.

Netizens are commenting on the pictures, stating:

"LOL how did he live his life before?"

"The one where he's taking a selfie while his sister is getting scolded is so funny."

"I feel like he's lived a life filled with variety and enjoyment."

"It's good that he became an idol. He probably would have been unable to show that personality if he wasn't one."

What do you think of Ten's amusing pictures?