Jo Jung Suk, Oh My Girl, and A Pink top Instiz chart for the first week of May 2020

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the first week of May (April 27 - May 3) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha" - 27,748 Points









2. Oh My Girl - "Nonstop" - 20,717 Points









3. A Pink - "Dumhdurum" - 10,200 Points









4. Gaho - "Start (Itaewon Class OST)" - 10,115 Points









5. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 9,106 Points









6. Paul Kim - "But I'll Miss You" - 8,678 Points









7. Kim Chung Ha - "Stay Tonight" - 8,527 Points









8. Zico - "Any Song" - 8,410 Points









9. MC The Max - "Bloom" - 7,969 Points









10. Joy - "Introduce Me A Good Person" - 7,169 Points



Source: Instiz iCHART

