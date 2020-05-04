Popular Korean Youtuber does ITZY Ryujin's shoulder dance in "WANNABE" for an entire hour, collapses at the end

Some interesting pieces of content have come to light during the Coronavirus epidemic as many people avoid the outdoors. Popular Korean Youtuber and pharmacist GoToe treated fans to an entire hour of ITZY Ryujin's famous shoulder dance in "WANNABE" without stopping.

The video titled ITZY 'WANNABE' RYUJIN SHOULDER DANCE 1 HOUR CHALLENGE and released on April 27th, has amassed over 800,000 views and counting as the ambitious Youtuber makes it through an hour of grueling dance before collapsing at the end. Some amusing comments include:

"This, people, is why quarantine is bad for you."

"Now he’s gonna have nightmares of him doing the Ryujin’s shoulder dance."

"The title should be: A man trying to dislocate his shoulders for 1 hour and 30 seconds."

Check out the video above with your own eyes.