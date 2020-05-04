Jo Se Ho impresses with his work ethic while on his weight loss journey

Comedia Jo Se Ho impressed viewers with his work ethic while on a weight loss journey.

He was seen on the May 2nd broadcast of the show 'On Off' where he was seen working on building his muscles. Jo Se Ho has lost 10 kilograms (~22 pounds) so far but it seems like he's not done yet. A clip from the show shows him working out and focusing on his health. He stated that he goes to the gym five times a week and has not experienced yo-yo effects on his weight.

Since March, Jo Se Ho has gone from 85.2 kilograms to 74.5 kilograms (187 pounds to 164 pounds). With the help of a trainer who worked with stars such as Gong Yoo, Hyun Bin, Suzy, and Seolhyun, Jo Se Ho is working towards good health as he reaches the end of his 30s.

