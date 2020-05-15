Hip hop artist and 'Good Girl' contestant Queen Wasabi talks about working in an adult entertainment store

Hip hop artist Queen Wasabi talked about working part-time at an adult entertainment on the May 14th episode of 'Good Girl'.

The 26-year-old rapper stated: "After graduating from college I kept doing music but I had no money. My boss made me an offer so I got to work at an adult entertainment store." When people weren't in the store, she was seen working on her music. She stated: "Even though I sell sex toys, I won't sell my soul."



Queen Wasabi showed off a twerking performance on this week's episode of the Mnet competition show.