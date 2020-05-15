Pentagon members tear up after 'Road to Kingdom' stage as it was their final performance as a full group before Jinho's enlistment

The members of Pentagon put on an impressive performance on 'Road to Kingdom' as member Jinho prepares to enlist in the military. The group performed their songs "Shine" and "Spring Snow" and then they teared up on stage. This fact didn't go unnoticed by netizens, who are saying:

"This is a group that should be more popular."

"They didn't care about ranking and just poured their heart out into this performance so don't comment maliciously."

"The oldest hyung in a 4-year-old group is preparing to go away. Of course, they're sad."

"I would cry a lot too if I were them."





Jinho enlisted in the military on May 11th.