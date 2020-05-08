Girl group SECRET NUMBER reveal next piece of debut teaser image

Girl group SECRET NUMBER have revealed the next piece of their debut teaser image.



After revealing their first teaser, SECRET NUMBER have revealed the upper half of the image, which also revealed their official debut date as May 19 KST. As previously reported, the girl group members include former YG trainees Jinny Park and Denise Kim, and official social media accounts were also set up for the group.



Stay tuned for updates on SECRET NUMBER's debut!

