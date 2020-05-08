8

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 21 minutes ago

Girl group SECRET NUMBER reveal next piece of debut teaser image

AKP STAFF

Girl group SECRET NUMBER have revealed the next piece of their debut teaser image.

After revealing their first teaser, SECRET NUMBER have revealed the upper half of the image, which also revealed their official debut date as May 19 KST. As previously reported, the girl group members include former YG trainees Jinny Park and Denise Kim, and official social media accounts were also set up for the group.

Stay tuned for updates on SECRET NUMBER's debut!

  1. SECRET NUMBER
0 756 Share 80% Upvoted
(G)I-DLE
(G)I-DLE getting plagiarized twice in 24 Hours.
6 hours ago   72   29,890
(G)I-DLE
(G)I-DLE getting plagiarized twice in 24 Hours.
6 hours ago   72   29,890
Han
Stray Kids' Han releases MV for 'Close'
24 hours ago   4   4,010

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND