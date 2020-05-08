7

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 47 minutes ago

Actor Yoo Seung Ho responds to concerns about his adopted cats from allegedly abusive YouTuber

Actor Yoo Seung Ho responded to concerns about his adopted cats from an allegedly abusive YouTuber.

Last October, Yoo Seung Ho adopted two cats, Gomi and Dori, fostered by a YouTuber who goes by the name gapsupasture. On May 7, students who attended the same veterinary university as gapsupasture alleged he was abusing cats to increase views on his YouTube channel, which is a stark contrast to his animal-loving image as someone who rescues abandoned animals.

The YouTuber admitted he simply bought the cats from pet shops, but denied starving them as he was accused of. Netizens then raised concerns about Yoo Seung Ho's two pets.

The actor wrote on Instagram on May 8:

"I'm writing this post after much consideration because many people are worried. Simba and Autumn are doing well. I changed their names. Gomi is now SImba, and Dori is Autumn. They're both eating well, digesting well, playing well, and doing well. Autumn has even gotten over a peritonitis. Even if you give love to an animal its whole life, it's still not enough. Please do not think of animals as a means of making money."


Police have stated they plan to question gapsupasture.

3 2,599 Share 88% Upvoted

quark123952,000 pts 38 minutes ago 0
38 minutes ago

I'm glad they are with someone who will take care of them.

-1

Ohboy6910,316 pts 34 minutes ago 1
34 minutes ago

I don't think there's anything wrong in making money thanks you animals as long as you respect their boundaries and don't force them to do things they don't wanna do.

Anyway, the cats are probably better off with this guy, they look healthy.

