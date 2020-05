NU'EST is definitely ready to slay in their latest MV teaser for upcoming title track "I'm in Trouble".

The talented group took their artistry to the next level through their newest concept. The sophisticated and mature concept, combined with the smooth R&B inspired beat, promises fans a visual and auditory experience that they can't wait to see.

NU'EST will make their comeback on May 11th with their album 'The Nocturne'.