Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Fans debate which Red Velvet member visuals have changed the most since their debut

Netizens are noting the members of Red Velvet and their change in visuals since their debut.

A rising community forum post highlighted this fact, and netizens pointed out Yeri's progression in style since her debut with the group in 2015. The popular idol started out with a vastly different makeup look and innocent styling. Her progressions show her growing more and more beautiful by the day, taking on bolder outfits and styles. Many netizens are throwing in their own opinions about which members' styles changed the most, saying: 


"I think all the members grew up. They've been in the industry for a while."

"I think Joy changed the most."

"Wendy for me!"

"I would say Joy. But Yeri has stayed cute throughout her entire time as an idol."

"Irene changed the least and Wendy changed the most."

"Yeri is consistently pretty but I feel like she grew up from a baby into an adult in these pictures."

What do you think? Check out Yeri's style progression below. 

looveLess
1 hour ago

To me it's both Wendy and Joy, specially Wendy... she has come from a weird place struggling with herweight and critics non-stop. Sadly she got real hurt in that accident :/ just when she was totally owning the last comebacks with a new Wendy full of confidence, healthy figure.

baechufan
1 hour ago

Ah the maknae-line most definitely changed the most! They went from babies to grown women. But all did change a bit :)

