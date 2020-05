EXO's Lay revealed some fantastic artwork for his upcoming album 'LIT'.

The popular idol is preparing to shake up the world of Mandarin pop with his smooth vocals. Lay's sneak peeks at his upcoming solo work has fans in a frenzy trying to contain their excitement for his comeback.

The 4th Album Cover! @layzhang taking M-POP to a new level. We welcome you to this story. LIT the fourth album is almost here!



5/29/20: Pre-orders Live

6/01/20: Official Release Date #LIT_LayZhang #IamLIT pic.twitter.com/oGQhN1fOGX — Lay Zhang Studio (@lay_studio) May 26, 2020

Lay's fourth album is set to drop on June 1st.