EXO's Baekhyun reveals choreography spoiler for 'Candy'

EXO's Baekhyun has revealed a choreography spoiler for "Candy".



In the teaser below, Baekhyun can be seen practicing his dance moves for "Candy" from his upcoming second mini album 'Delight', which drops on May 25 KST. The EXO member is returning with a fun, energetic concept with colorful visuals.



What do you think of Baekhyun's "Candy" spoiler?



