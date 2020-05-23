9

Posted by germainej

EXO's Baekhyun reveals choreography spoiler for 'Candy'

EXO's Baekhyun has revealed a choreography spoiler for "Candy".

In the teaser below, Baekhyun can be seen practicing his dance moves for "Candy" from his upcoming second mini album 'Delight', which drops on May 25 KST. The EXO member is returning with a fun, energetic concept with colorful visuals.

What do you think of Baekhyun's "Candy" spoiler?

nunyabsnss4,028 pts 59 minutes ago 0
I can't wait for the full vid, Baekhyun is such an underrated dancer and I know he's going to kill it. This song and video seems so fun and cute, perfect for springtime

