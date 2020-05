DKB continues to drop contents for the group's 2nd mini-album 'LOVE'.







Brave Entertainment's rookie boy group DKB is gearing up for their first comeback with their 2nd mini-album 'Love'. On May 17, the group revealed an individual photo of Harry-June and a choreography spoiler. Fans can expect to see more of DKB throughout this month, up until the full release of 'Love' on May 25 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the teasers below. Stay tuned for more regarding DKB's comeback!