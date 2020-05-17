Netizens can't stop talking about the ending of JTBC's hit drama series 'The World of the Married'.



On May 16, the series finale aired and ended with a record high viewership ratings in cable network history. The show finished off the series with an open ending, without knowing if Ji Sun Woo reunited with her son.

In the final episode, Lee Jun Young was still missing after a year and Lee Tae Oh was still looking for him. Go Ye Rim broke up with Son Je Hyuk, and Son Je Hyuk was in a relationship with a different woman. Yeo Da Kyung was living a new life as well. Ji Sun Woo continued to work as a doctor and the show finished with her narrating a message "Absolute victim or culprit can't be defined when things happen between the married couple because it's like cutting out one person in a relationship when most of their lives are shared. The pain passes on to each other. If we could endure every day, painfully reflecting on the mistakes we made without being obsessed with the pain, maybe we could be saved." as someone comes into her house.



Netizens have been sharing their thoughts saying:

"Welp, the conclusion is being single is the best. Sul Myung Sook is the real winner"

"Lee Tae Oh was the worst till the very end. Ugh"

"I think I can kind of understand why Ji Sun Woo hugged Lee Tae Oh... the plot involving Jun Young was a little shaky but overall I enjoyed it."

"Oh my god, what am I going to watch on the weekend?"

"It's always the kids that are hurt.."

"I don't think it was a happy ending for Yeo Da Kyung. She has to live as a divorced mom with a kid at such a young age and she was also hurt psychologically. I think it was a realistic ending."





What do you think?