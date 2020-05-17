1

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

SPOILER
Netizens talk about the ending of 'The World of the Married'

Netizens can't stop talking about the ending of JTBC's hit drama series 'The World of the Married'. 

On May 16, the series finale aired and ended with a record high viewership ratings in cable network history. The show finished off the series with an open ending, without knowing if Ji Sun Woo reunited with her son. 

In the final episode, Lee Jun Young was still missing after a year and Lee Tae Oh was still looking for him. Go Ye Rim broke up with Son Je Hyuk, and Son Je Hyuk was in a relationship with a different woman. Yeo Da Kyung was living a new life as well. Ji Sun Woo continued to work as a doctor and the show finished with her narrating a message "Absolute victim or culprit can't be defined when things happen between the married couple because it's like cutting out one person in a relationship when most of their lives are shared. The pain passes on to each other. If we could endure every day, painfully reflecting on the mistakes we made without being obsessed with the pain, maybe we could be saved." as someone comes into her house. 

Netizens have been sharing their thoughts saying

"Welp, the conclusion is being single is the best. Sul Myung Sook is the real winner"

"Lee Tae Oh was the worst till the very end. Ugh"

"I think I can kind of understand why Ji Sun Woo hugged Lee Tae Oh... the plot involving Jun Young was a little shaky but overall I enjoyed it."

"Oh my god, what am I going to watch on the weekend?" 

"It's always the kids that are hurt.."

"I don't think it was a happy ending for Yeo Da Kyung. She has to live as a divorced mom with a kid at such a young age and she was also hurt psychologically. I think it was a realistic ending."


What do you think?

pandaleee-76 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

I thought it was pretty obvious the son returned... the blurry physique was pretty similar to her son. Who could it have been that she showed such a reaction other than her son or Tae Oh? And it wasn't Tae Oh's physique for sure

yvangelica988 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Well, I want to believe it was her son who returned home, but for her reaction, it was probably not. Her son was her life, so I doubted her first reaction was going to be that...!! I loved this series so much. Definitely the best of this 2020 so far. Congratulations to all the producer team and the actors who made a great job!


and, I think that the last message was we have to endure all the pain in a marriage, because at the end, when you share your life with another person you love, the damage you can cause to the other, it will be suffered by you as well...!! That's why marriage is such a huge responsability...

