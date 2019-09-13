6

Posted by sl278

DIA celebrates their 4th anniversary

DIA is celebrating their fourth anniversary!

The group's Twitter account posted a congratulatory post to celebrate the time the group spent together while fans band together to celebrate.

Happy 4th anniversary DIA!

Congratulations to DIA!

  1. DIA
ychofficial168 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Happy 4th anniversary to Yebin, Eunice, Chaeyeon & Huihyeon.

