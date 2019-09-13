DIA celebrates their 4th anniversary

DIA is celebrating their fourth anniversary!
The group's Twitter account posted a congratulatory post to celebrate the time the group spent together while fans band together to celebrate.
Happy 4th anniversary DIA!
Congratulations to DIA!
6
2
DIA is celebrating their fourth anniversary!
The group's Twitter account posted a congratulatory post to celebrate the time the group spent together while fans band together to celebrate.
Happy 4th anniversary DIA!
Congratulations to DIA!
0
Happy 4th anniversary to Yebin, Eunice, Chaeyeon & Huihyeon.
Log in to comment