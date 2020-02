Former Nine Muses member Sera revealed a rumor in her latest Youtube video regarding DIA.

Sera has gained a following for her introduction videos on various K-pop groups, but her recent video revealed a surprising rumor regarding DIA's next album. While introducing the group, Sera stated that it is highly rumored that the group would be undergoing another member change for their next album.

"So this is just a rumor that I heard from someone's friend of someone because you know, Korean kpop industry is quite small. That there's going to be another member change for the next album."



Check out Sera's full video below.