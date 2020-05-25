Netizens find visual similarities among past Big Hit Entertainment female trainees

Netizens have discussed the amazing visuals of past Big Hit Entertainment female trainees.

On a community forum site, a netizen talked about how the past female trainees of Big Hit Entertainment, home to BTS and TOMORROW x TOGETHER, all share a certain visual aura.

The past trainees who have been most often mentioned are GLAM's Jinhee, GFriend's SinB, and Nine Muses' Sojin. They also discussed how SinB somehow reminds them of BTS's J-hope, and how some members of BTS, in turn, look similar to those of TOMORROW x TOGETHER.

Jinhee

SinB

Sojin

Some netizen comments include:

"the evergreen taste of Big Hit Entertainment..."

"well for one thing they are all pretty -- they all share this romantic image... as if they will all wear a knit on top of a shirt, light-washed jeans, sneakers, and eco tote bag..."

"generally they all have that 'pure' and innocent image, very bright"

"a cat-like aura?"

"they all have that cat shape face, but innocent"

"haha interesting how SinB used to be a Big Hit trainee and then debuted through another company, later to find herself back in Big Hit Label..."



Do you also think that these past female trainees of Big Hit Entertainment look alike?

