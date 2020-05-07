DAY6 reveals lyric teaser posters for 'The Book Of Us: The Demon'

DAY6 has revealed lyric teaser posters for their sixth mini-album 'The Book Of Us: The Demon'.

Adorned with flowers, the gorgeous lyrics give a darker and more mature vibe that the group is aiming to take on with this latest comeback. Check out the rest of the posters, as well as the translations, below and stay tuned for DAY6's comeback on May 12th.

Translation: "What's making this joke? Can't this stop?" - Like The Sun and Moon

Translation: "Today flows by the same. Why am I the only one struggling? How do I get through this? If I scream and cry as much as I want, will it get better?" - Zombie

Translation: "I'm scared that our connection will end. Don't put a period down." - Tick Tock

Translation: "Everything hangs on you. I can only watch and try to protect. Whether this is the end or not, it is decided on your one word." - Love me or Leave me

Translation: "From the very beginning, our meeting was written on the sand to be erased. From the very first day I saw you, I knew that it would end wrong." - Give Up

Translation: "When I'm having a hard time, I hate the words saying it'll be ok. I will worry with you." - 1 to 10

Translation: "Sometimes when I look at you, I feel like my greed was unlucky. You were beautiful like the sky but now you just look at the ground when you walk. It's like you're looking at me." - Afraid