Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for April 26 to May 2

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from April 26 to May 2 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha" - 42,478,473 Points

2. Oh My Girl - "Nonstop" - 34,790,372 Points

3. A Pink - "Dumhdurum" - 27,008,007 Points

4. Gaho - "Start" - 26,264,256 Points

5. MC The Max - "Bloom" - 24,490,407 Points

6. Paul Kim - "But I'll Miss You" - 23,118,125 Points

7. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers" - 22,798,891 Points

8. Zico - "Any Song" - 21,252,958 Points

9. Kim Chung Ha - "Stay Tonight" - 20,031,522 Points



10. Joy - "Introduce Me A Good Person" - 19,121,354 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. NCT DREAM - 'Reload'

2. GOT7 - 'DYE'

3. Oh My Girl - 'NONSTOP'

4. CRAVITY - 'HIDEOUT_ REMEMBER WHO WE ARE - Season 1'



5. April - 'Da Capo'



6. GWSN - 'the Keys'



7. ONEUS - 'IN ITS TIME'



8. VICTON - 'Continuous'



9. A Pink - 'LOOK'



10. H&D - 'SOULMATE'







< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Jo Jung Suk - "Aloha"

2. MC The Max - "Bloom"

3. Jin Minho - "Half"



4. Gaho - "Start"

5. Jang Bum Joon - "Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers"

6. H:CODE - "Dream Of You"

7. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

8. Ha Hyun Woo - "Diamond"

9. Shin Ye Young - "Why Do We Have To Breakup"

10. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"





Source: Gaon

