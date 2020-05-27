5

BTS unveil stylish jacket concept photos for their 4th Japanese album 'Map of the Soul: 7 ~ The Journey~'

BTS have unveiled a total of 8 unique jacket concept images for the release of their 4th full Japanese album, 'Map of the Soul: 7 ~ The Journey ~'!

Set to hit physical store shelves on July 15, BTS's 'Map of the Soul: 7 ~ The Journey~' comes in a total of 8 different versions, including first press limited editions A, B, C, and D, a regular edition, a limited edition for official Japan fan club members, plus more. 

The album is set to contain a total of 13 tracks including Japanese original tracks "Stay Gold", "Lights", and "Your Eyes Tell". 

What do you think of BTS's stylish 4th Japanese album jacket images?

YESSS! Im so excited for this album

