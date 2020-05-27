BTS unveil stylish jacket concept photos for their 4th Japanese album 'Map of the Soul: 7 ~ The Journey~'

BTS have unveiled a total of 8 unique jacket concept images for the release of their 4th full Japanese album, 'Map of the Soul: 7 ~ The Journey ~'!

Set to hit physical store shelves on July 15, BTS's 'Map of the Soul: 7 ~ The Journey~' comes in a total of 8 different versions, including first press limited editions A, B, C, and D, a regular edition, a limited edition for official Japan fan club members, plus more.



The album is set to contain a total of 13 tracks including Japanese original tracks "Stay Gold", "Lights", and "Your Eyes Tell".



What do you think of BTS's stylish 4th Japanese album jacket images?