AB6IX's Jeon Woong is a velvety red in individual 'Vivid' concept trailer

AB6IX's Jeon Woong is next up in the group's 'Vivid' individual concept trailer series!

Dressed in a casual, trendy boyfriend-style, Jeon Woong represents a velvety red acrylic color film in his individual trailer. Following Jeong Woong's personal concept trailer, AB6IX fans can look out for the group's last member Park Woo Jin and his colorful trailer next, before a group version concept trailer, a main MV teaser, and more.

AB6IX's 2nd mini album 'Vivid' will be out on June 8 at 6 PM KST.

