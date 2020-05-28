Upcoming rookie boy group E'LAST continues debut teasers with contrasting members Romin & Wonjin

E'LAST have released individual debut teaser images of members Wonjun and Romin today, the two members depicting very contrasting concepts in the same style as the previously revealed member images.

In his first debut teaser image, Romin asks, "How are you?" in a fantastic, underwater setting, wearing a green string around his pinky finger. Unlike Romin, Wonjun says, "See you again", hidden in the darkness among eerie greenery.

E'LAST's official debut is set for June 9, so be ready for more details in the next week to come!