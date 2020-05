BLACKPINK's Lisa is the stunning cover model of 'Allure' magazine's upcoming June issue!

Currently a muse of K-cosmetics brand 'Moonshot', Lisa awed readers with her elegant spring makeup styles, modeling products like micro-cushions, layered eyeshadow palettes, air blushers, lip tints and colors, and more!



Check out all three unique versions of Lisa's 'Allure' cover, below!