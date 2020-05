SF9's Dawon has launched his very own, personal Instagram!

To celebrate the opening of his own personal Instagram, Dawon greeted fans with a series of playful photos while waiting for his order at a restaurant, writing, "Take care of me :)". The idol can be seen following his fellow SF9 members like Rowoon, Taeyang, and Chani, as well as of course, SF9's official Instagram.

Follow Dawon on his new account below!