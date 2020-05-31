Lay commands an army and takes on a dragon in 'Lit' MV

EXO's Lay has released a thrilling MV for his solo comeback title track "莲 (Lit)".

Lay's 4th full solo album will be released in two parts, with '莲 (Lit) Part.1' being released today. Containing a total of 6 all-new tracks, Lay's 4th full solo album takes motifs from concepts of past-lives and after-lives. Part.1 of the album is expected to consist of more traditional mixed M-Pop genres, and Part.2, coming later this year, will contain more trendy, contemporary genres.

Check out the dramatic MV for Lay's "蓮 (LIT)" above.