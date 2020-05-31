6

3

Music Video
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 37 minutes ago

Lay commands an army and takes on a dragon in 'Lit' MV

AKP STAFF

EXO's Lay has released a thrilling MV for his solo comeback title track "莲 (Lit)".

Lay's 4th full solo album will be released in two parts, with '莲 (Lit) Part.1' being released today. Containing a total of 6 all-new tracks, Lay's 4th full solo album takes motifs from concepts of past-lives and after-lives. Part.1 of the album is expected to consist of more traditional mixed M-Pop genres, and Part.2, coming later this year, will contain more trendy, contemporary genres.

Check out the dramatic MV for Lay's "蓮 (LIT)" above.

  1. EXO
  2. Lay
1 603 Share 67% Upvoted

0

Kireta82 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

Omg the mv was amazing

Share
Bang Yong Guk, Beenzino, G-Dragon, Zico, Bobby, Tymee, Song Min Ho (Mino)
8 Disses that surprised the audience
9 hours ago   67   26,394

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND