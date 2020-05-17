5

2

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF

Big Hit Entertainment responds to reports that they acquired Pledis Entertainment

AKP STAFF

Big Hit Entertainment responded to rumors about their acquisition of Pledis Entertainment.

Earlier today, a news outlet reported that Big Hit Entertainment had finished signing all contracts related to the acquisition of Pledis Entertainment. They reported that all the details were ironed out, the contracts were all finished, and that only the official announcement was remaining.

However, Big Hit Entertainment said, "We are always open to new opportunities, but there is nothing decided right now."

2

NineMusesMinha
26 minutes ago

Sungyeon and Yehana redemption please

1

quark1239
33 minutes ago

The rumor persists. I have greatly enjoyed Seventeen's presence on Weverse. The vibe of Hit the Road reminds me a lot of the BTS docuseries which makes me think they worked with the same production team too. Either way I just want Seventeen and NU'EST to continue to have good things. If only something could have helped Pristin.

