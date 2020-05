Baekhyun will have a live countdown with his fans.

He's coming back with his 2nd mini-album 'Delight' on May 25th at 6PM with title song "Candy". He'll be counting down to his solo comeback release with his fans starting from 5PM KST on the 25th through the EXO 'V Live' channel. He'll be talking about his mini-album and hold a Q&A session with his fans.

Are you ready for Baekhyun's comeback?