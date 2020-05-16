Actor Park Si Hoo comes under fire for inappropriate remark about his female castmate

Actor Park Si Hoo is under fire for his inappropriate remark at the press conference for TV Chosun's upcoming drama series 'Wind, Cloud, and Rain'. Netizens are criticizing both the actor and the production director who cast him on the show, given he was accused of sexual assault back in 2013.



On May 14 during the press call for the upcoming drama, the host asked actress Ko Sung Hee to pick her most memorable scene in the show. She slightly hesitated, saying, "I played a secretive character so I'm not sure to what extent I can share at the moment."

Then, Park Si Hoo suddenly took over and said, "There are going to be Ko Sung Hee's explicit scenes". He continued, "It's supposed to be very provocative and sexy so you can have high expectations for explicit scenes."





Netizens are criticizing it was inappropriate and shallow of him to imply the best moment an actress can show through a role is some nudity. Moreover, given his sexual accusations in the past, netizens are pointing out he should have been more mindful and responsible of his words. They also raised voices against the producing director who cast him in the first place.





What do you think?