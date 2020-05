A Pink and VICTON's label Play M Entertainment's new girl group is gearing up for their debut!

On May 17 at midnight KST, Weeekly, a seven-member girl group with ages ranging from 15 to 18 that were previously known as trainee unit 'Play M Girls', revealed the group's first individual teaser featuring member Lee Soo Jin. Weeekly's debut has been confirmed for June.

Check out the teaser above! What do you think? Are you ready for A Pink's girl group hoobae?