Yulhee will be on TV for the first time after giving birth to her twins.

She and F.T. Island's Minhwan recently welcomed twins to their family. She also opened up a YouTube channel about her family, and she'll be on 'Radio Star' to talk about her experience carrying twins and what it was like at the hospital. She also will be talking about the rest of her story on her YoutTube channel.

Make sure to tune in to MBC's 'Radio Star' on the 29th!