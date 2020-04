ASTRO now has their own Twitter emoji.



Before the boys' comeback, fans can get hyped up on Twitter by using the following hashtags on the SNS and seeing the emoji pop up: #ASTRO, #아스트로, #GATEWAY, #Knock, and #널찾아가. The hashtags trigger the ASTRO emoji, whichi s the boys' beautiful purple logo.

ASTRO is coming back with 'GATEWAY' on May 4th.