7

1

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 24 minutes ago

Taeyeon honors late grandmother through heartfelt Instagram post

AKP STAFF

Taeyeon recently dedicated a touching Instagram post to her late grandmother.

On April 19 KST, the idol took to her personal account to share a photo, captioning it with: "I love you. Let's meet in my dreams." In the black-and-white image, she is seen looking in her grandmother's eyes, while affectionately holding her hand.

Fans responded with a number of different comments offering encouragement to Taeyeon, including: "Be strong, Taeyeon," "She will always be with you, Taeyeon," and "You're really a devoted granddaughter."

Check out the Instagram post below!

View this post on Instagram

사랑해요💜 꿈에서 만나

A post shared by TaeYeon (@taeyeon_ss) on



  1. Taeyeon
0 757 Share 88% Upvoted
TWICE
TWICE members as Disney Princesses
15 hours ago   15   13,131
CRAVITY, EXO
Netizens suspect CRAVITY plagiarized EXO
13 hours ago   36   25,862

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND