Taeyeon honors late grandmother through heartfelt Instagram post

Taeyeon recently dedicated a touching Instagram post to her late grandmother.



On April 19 KST, the idol took to her personal account to share a photo, captioning it with: "I love you. Let's meet in my dreams." In the black-and-white image, she is seen looking in her grandmother's eyes, while affectionately holding her hand.



Fans responded with a number of different comments offering encouragement to Taeyeon, including: "Be strong, Taeyeon," "She will always be with you, Taeyeon," and "You're really a devoted granddaughter."

Check out the Instagram post below!





