(G)I-DLE wins #1 on this week's 'Inkigayo' + Performances from CRAVITY, A Pink, MCND, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!



On today's episode, CRAVITY debuted with "Break All The Rules," Stella Jang made a comeback with "Villain," and A Pink returned with "Dumhdurum."



As for the winner, the nominees were MC the Max's "Bloom," WINNER's "Remember," and (G)I-DLE's "Oh My God." In the end, (G)I-DLE won with their single "Oh My God."



Other performers were cignature, MCND, Young Tak, ONEUS, Lee Dae Won, Kisum, TOO, and HYNN.



Check out select full cams of this week's performances below!





DEBUT: CRAVITY

==



COMEBACK: A Pink

==



(G)I-DLE

==

ONEUS

==

MCND