ASTRO count down to 7th mini album 'Gateway' with moving poster teaser

ASTRO is getting closer to their latest comeback!

On April 19 KST, their agency Fantagio Music unveiled a moving poster teaser for the group's upcoming 7th mini album 'Gateway.' In the image, a staircase leads through a number of cascading corridors on the way to a large door. A caption reading "The gateway to another world" is augmented by the bright swirling blues in the background and the white starbursts floating through the scene.

Meanwhile, ASTRO's album is set for release on May 4.

Check out the teaser, and stay tuned for more ASTRO comeback news!