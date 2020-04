TOP Media's new rookie boy group MCND has dropped a mysterious group image, only indicating a title and a date.

Back on March 29, MCND wrapped up their 5-week promotions for their debut mini album, 'Into the Ice Age'. Now, the group has unveiled a new image accompanied by the keyword "Float", simply telling fans, "coming soon".

Be ready to find out what MCND's "Float" is, next week on April 9!